This 66-year-old postman from Tamil Nadu trekked 15km daily to deliver letters

While not all jobs are easy, some people go the extra mile to complete their tasks. D Sivan is one such individual who walked through the thick forest around the Nilgiri Mountain railway track to deliver letters.





The postman, who retired earlier this month, lived much of his life trekking from the Hillgrove Post Office near Coonoor to nearby plantations to deliver letters and pensions to the workers.





During his tenure, Sivan worked in one of the most remote areas of Tamil Nadu, and encountered wild animals of the forest on a daily basis. He even walked through tunnels and thick forest growth for about 15 kilometres just to complete his every day delivery rounds.





In an earlier interview with The Hindu in 2016, Sivan said, “I have three years left for retirement. I enjoy serving the people, and I will do that until I retire.” The 66-year-old postman was paid Rs 12,000 a month for his work.





Inspired by his actions, IAS Officer Supriya Sahu tweeted a photo with the man, saying,





“Chased by wild elephants, bears, gaurs, crossing slippery streams, and waterfalls, he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week.”

The netizens who learned of Sivan’s work were awestruck and praised his undeterred efforts towards his service.









Another user shared, “I interviewed him in 2018. He is a true BHARAT RATNA. ‪@IndiaPostOffice. He deserves a Padmashri at least.”





