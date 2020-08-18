Brain dead woman saves lives of five people in Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai

The woman who was declared brain dead had her organs donated to five people with her husband’s consent, making it the ninth organ transplant in Pune since May.

By Think Change India
18th Aug 2020
While many are becoming conscious about the need for organ donation and grafting, there are still many who do not realise its importance in saving the lives of to theirs.


According to a study, the average organ donation rate in India is 0.36 per million. While there is no database on the refusal rate in the country, the study said that the biggest challenge was training people on how to deal with brain death.


Organ donation

Representational image

However, in a ray of hope, a 39-year-old woman (name not revealed), who was declared brain dead, saved the lives of five other individuals through organ donation in Pune.


Her heart, cornea, lungs, kidneys and liver were retrieved and sent to different hospitals across the city, and private hospitals in Chennai and Hyderabad.


The transplantation was carried out after the consent of her husband. This is the ninth organ donation in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic since May.


“The 39-year-old woman suffered from internal bleeding in the brain or intracerebral haemorrhage. She was a housewife and her husband consented to donate the organs, We could retrieve her heart, which was sent to Chennai, lungs to Hyderabad, cornea and liver to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and both the kidneys to Jupiter hospital, Baner,” Aarti Gokhale, Pune Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee told Hindustan Times.


The woman had been admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital with an intra cranial bleed. On August 13, she was declared brain dead at the hospital.


The organs were retrieved by a team of surgeons including Dr Vrishali Patil, Dr Ninad Deshmukh and Dr Sachin Palnitkar.

According to The Indian Express, Pratik Deshmukh, multi-organ transplant coordinator at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, said the woman is survived by her husband and a six-year-old child.

To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

