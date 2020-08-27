Meet the 21-year-old fastest human calculator from Hyderabad who broke Shakuntala Devi’s Record

After winning a gold medal at the Mint Sports Olympiad held in London, Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash becomes the fastest human calculator, breaking Shakuntala Devi’s record.

By Think Change India
27th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Recently, the Late Shakuntala Devi was in the news after Guinness World Records honoured her with the long-overdue record title for 'fastest human computation,' 40 years after she achieved the feat.


Bhanu Prakash

Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash (Image: ANI)

Meanwhile, Hyderabad resident 21-year-old Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, too, has also emerged as the fastest human calculator. A St. Stephen's College graduate, Bhanu Prakash won the first-ever gold medal for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at the Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) in London.


"Beating 29 competitors up to 57 years of age from 13 countries, I won the gold medal with a clear margin of 65 points. The judges were spellbound by my speed; they required me to perform more calculations to confirm my accuracy," Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash told ANI.


"I hold four world records and 50 Limca records for being the 'fastest human calculator' in the world. My brain calculates quicker than the speed of a calculator. Breaking these records, once held by Math experts like Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi, is a matter of national pride. I have done my bit to place India on the global level of Mathematics," the maths wizard added.


The Mint Sports Olympiad (MSO) is the most prestigious international competition for games of mental skill and mind sports which is held in London every year. This year, the competition was virtually held with 30 participants from the UK, Germany, UAE, France, Greece, and Lebanon.


Also Read

Indian mountaineer Anita Kundu wins the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019


Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated the 21-year-old via Twitter — “Compliments to Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash for winning the "world’s fastest human calculator" title and clinching the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London recently.


"He has done India proud. My best wishes to him for all future endeavours," he tweeted.


According to News18, Bhanu Prakash hopes to start a mathematics initiative called Vision Math that will reach out to millions of Indian children and instil a love for the subject. He also hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the lead on the initiative, which he believes will put India back on the "global map of excellence."


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This startup has recycled over 4 tonnes of cigarette butts into useful products

सौरभ राय

Meet the Class XII student who is fighting climate change by recycling paper and planting trees

Roshni Balaji

For the last 39 years, the ‘Tree Man of India’ is leading the charge against global warming, one tree at a time

Shruti Kedia

Five key challenges faced by social entrepreneurs in India

Rini Dutta
Daily Capsule
The secret to Byju Raveendran's success mantra; Paytm looks to hire over 1,000 across roles
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Industree Foundation and USAID launch Bamboo Research Centre in Karnataka to empower women-owned bamboo collectives

Anju Ann Mathew

This headmaster in Tamil Nadu is giving smartphones to students joining his school amid COVID-19

Think Change India

How tele-ICU monitoring services are addressing the shortage of ICU specialists in remote areas

Anju Ann Mathew

On Gender Equality Day, ITC’s Vivel launches the ‘Voice of Art’ initiative

Roshni Balaji

Actor Sonu Sood provides smartphones to students in a remote village

Think Change India

How this automated dairy farm near Kolkata is incorporating environment and animal-friendly practices

Roshni Balaji

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform