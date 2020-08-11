These Tamil Nadu women removed their sarees to rescue youngsters from drowning

In a heroic act, Senthamizh Selvi (38), Muthamaal (34), and Ananthavalli (34) rescued two youths from drowning in the Marudaiyaru dam using their sarees.

By Think Change India
11th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

While some heroes wear capes, some wear sarees. Recently, in the Kottarai village in Tamil Nadu, three women rescued two youths from drowning in the village’s dam by using their sarees.


Three brave women

Senthamizh Selvi (38), Muthamaal (34) and Ananthavalli (34) | (Image: The New Indian Express)

On August 6, 12 youngsters from the nearby Siruvachchur village went to play a game of cricket near the dam in Kottarai, where three women Senthamizh Selvi (38), Muthamaal (34), and Ananthavalli (34), hailing from Adanurai village, had just finished bathing and washing their clothes.


"We were about to go home when the group arrived. They looked around the dam and asked us about bathing here. We warned them that the water would be deep. But, four of the youngsters somehow slipped and fell in," Senthamizh Selvi told The New Indian Express.


The Kottarai dam is being constructed across the Marudaiyaru river at Rs 108 crore expenditure. In the past few weeks, the water in the dam had increased due to incessant rain.


"We removed our sarees without thinking of anything and threw them into the water. We managed to save two boys, but the other two drowned while we were trying to save them. We were inside the water, but still couldn’t reach them," she said. 


Also Read

This flower-seller from Mumbai stood for 7 hours in the rain, warning vehicles of an open manhole


Thanks to the quick-wittedness of the three ladies, two youngsters Karthick and Senthivelan survived the ordeal, while Pavithran and Ranjith, a trainee doctor, drowned in the dam.


Meanwhile, netizens applauded these women and took to Twitter to post about the same. One user tweeted, “Respect! Not all heroes wear capes, some wear sarees.”

According to the latest reports, Tamil Nadu has received 56 percent more rainfall this monsoon season from June 1 to August 10, and most of the dams in the state have seen an increase in the water level, raising concerns among residents.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Does India remember its only African tribe?

Varsha Roysam

Dettol BSI partners with Wipro GE Healthcare to train COVID-19 frontline workers

Anju Ann Mathew

In a barter system initiative, this club in West Bengal offers masks and sanitisers in exchange for used plastic and plants

Think Change India

This global organisation aims to unite people across the globe to build a sustainable future

Anju Ann Mathew
Daily Capsule
The role of a 6-yr-old in a $300 million deal
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

In a barter system initiative, this club in West Bengal offers masks and sanitisers in exchange for used plastic and plants

Think Change India

How Thane-based Globalskill is helping blue-collar workers upskill and find employment through its app

Anju Ann Mathew

This Telangana IPS officer has set up a ‘mobile safety’ vehicle to help domestic violence victims during COVID-19

Think Change India

This Pune startup has developed a contactless litter picking machine to ensure the safety of sanitation workers

Roshni Balaji

This flower-seller from Mumbai stood for 7 hours in the rain, warning vehicles of an open manhole

Think Change India

Dettol BSI partners with Wipro GE Healthcare to train COVID-19 frontline workers

Anju Ann Mathew

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform