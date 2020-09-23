In a first, Kolkata to get tram library

By Press Trust of India|23rd Sep 2020
The tram library, introduced by the WBTC, is a special tram with books and magazines, which can be read while traveling.
In a first of its kind, Kolkata is all set to get a tram library, a top official said on Wednesday.

The specially designed tram library will have books and magazines, including those on competitive examinations such as the civil services, WBCS, GRE or GMAT in order to attract readers from various educational institutions along its route, West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

The tram library, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, will travel regularly between Shyambazar and Esplanade, traversing 4.5 km through the city's education hub -- College Street, Kapur said.


There are at least 30 educational institutions along or near its route, including the Calcutta University and Presidency University, Scottish Church College, Hindu School, Hare School, and the Calcutta Girls' School.

"The tram library, being introduced by the WBTC that oversees India's only functional tramways, is a special tram with books and magazines, which can be read while travelling on the tram," Kapur said.


The tramcar will also have free WiFi and will help passengers read e-books apart from laying their hands on books in the library, he said, adding that the collection will be updated regularly.


"We are also planning book reading sessions, book launches, and literary festivals in the tram library in the future," the official said, terming the project as a dream come true that will give a new dimension to the city's electric tram service, which is in existence since 1902.


The tram service, which once had about 37 lines across the city, has now reduced to just six lines owing primarily to low ridership, lower speeds, and poor maintenance. Due to this, there were talks about shutting down the tram system entirely. However, it is being sustained as an icon of Kolkata due to its eco-friendly nature.


(With additional inputs for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

