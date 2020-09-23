Five Indians on Schwab Foundation's 2020 list of social innovators

By Press Trust of India|23rd Sep 2020
With a view to create an ecosystem of changemakers, the Schwab Foundation has selected five Indians for 'social innovators of 2020' awards for being among the first responders to the COVID-19 crisis.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Five Indians including Azim Sabahat of Global Healthcare and Ashif Shaikh of Jan Sahas have been selected by the Schwab Foundation for 'Social Innovators of 2020' awards for being among the first responders to the COVID-19 crisis.


The other three Indian awardees are Shanti Raghavan and Dipesh Sutariya of EnAble India, which is building an ecosystem of skilling, employment, and entrepreneurship for persons with disabilities, and Prashant Mehra of Mindtree (India).

Schwab Foundation
Announcing 23 awardees from across the world, the Foundation said its work ranges from "building hospitals in rural India, empowering Black-communities in Brazil, providing financial resources to last-mile communities in Ghana, raising over $100 million for lower-income families in the US, to breaking the glass ceiling in the public sector in Spain".

ALSO READ

Innovation, education, and healthcare — India’s billionaires turn to philanthropy to create social impact

These include business and government leaders as well as renowned experts in their respective fields.


Sabahat is the CEO of Global Healthcare Systems (India), which established 12 hospitals, over 250 digital dispensaries, and a telemedicine network spanning eight countries, delivering low-cost healthcare using technology to over 15 lakh patients in a short time, the Foundation said in a statement.


Shaikh is the Founder and Director of Jan Sahas (India), which it said has empowered millions of migrant workers in India by establishing and providing access to social security delivery systems using a mobile app.


Raghavan is the Co-founder and Managing Trustee at EnAble India, while Sutariya is the Co-founder and CEO of the same organisation.

Schwab Foundation

These four Indians have been awarded in the category of 'social entrepreneurs', while Mehra (Vice-President, Social Inclusion, Mindtree) has been awarded as a 'corporate social intrapreneur' for spearheading technology platforms as a public good and capital asset that work at the grassroots level and address market inefficiencies reaching over 20 lakh people, the statement said.

The Foundation said this ecosystem of changemakers is being recognised for driving significant social and environmental impact in service of vulnerable and excluded communities and has been well placed to respond to the needs of those disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It said social innovators are needed more than ever, but face immense challenges to operate, serve, and support communities during this crisis.

The awardees also included Anushka Ratnayake, Founder and CEO of myAgro (Senegal), which is creating village entrepreneurs in 60,000 farmers in West Africa by creating a unique mobile layaway platform that allows farmers to use mobile phones to purchase seeds and fertilisers in small increments.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Surat-based 17-year-old girl becomes Regional Ambassador for UNEP programme

Think Change India

These Indian teachers are braving multiple challenges to ensure their students continue to learn

Anju Ann Mathew

Kolkata woman in all praises as she risks life to rescue a fellow woman from molestation

Think Change India

In a first, Kolkata to get tram library

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Leadership talk with Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners; Ola Foods' bets on cloud kitchens and contactless delivery
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How the Hinduja Foundation educates and empowers rural India

Anju Ann Mathew

Surat-based 17-year-old girl becomes Regional Ambassador for UNEP programme

Think Change India

In a first, Kolkata to get tram library

Press Trust of India

Water for Voiceless: This activist group distributes free water bowls to quench the searing thirst of animals

Aparajita Saxena

Kerala to house one of the first medical device parks in India

Press Trust of India

Students of IIIT Bhubaneswar create bubble helmet to help COVID-19 patients, frontline workers

Anju Ann Mathew

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details