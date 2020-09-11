Arunachal CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet people of remote village

Earlier this week, Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, trekked a distance of 24 km for about 11 hours to meet the residents of a village located at a height of 14,500 feet above sea level.





The 41-year-old minister was accompanied by a security officer and some villagers when he trekked through passes, and difficult mountain terrain to reach Luguthang, which falls in his constituency Mukto in Tawang district, reported the Hindustan Times.





On Thursday, the CM took to Twitter to recount his experience.





“A 24 km trek, 11 hours of fresh air & Mother Nature at her best; crossing Karpu-La (16,000 ft) to Luguthang (14,500 ft) in Tawang district. A paradise untouched,” the CM tweeted.

“Had a review meeting with Luguthang villagers to ensure that benefits of every flagship programme reaches the last man standing in forward areas,” Khandu tweeted on Thursday after his return.





Luguthang is located in Thingbu Tehsil of Tawang district, and has a population of just 58 people who live in 11 houses, according to the 2011 census. The village, which falls under Khandu’s Mukto constituency in Tawang district shares its borders with China and Bhutan.

CM Pema Khandu with the Luguthang villagers (Image: The New Indian Express)

ALSO READ Also Read Actor Sonu Sood offers help to students who need to travel to attend JEE, NEET exams





The village is completely inaccessible by road. The residents belong to a nomadic tribe and find their livelihood by rearing Yak.





“CM sir had never been to the village. So, he went there to meet the locals. He spent two nights at the house of a villager and trekked back his way home on September 8,” an officer of the CMO told The New Indian Express.





Khandu also attended the consecration of Jangchub Stupa in memory of his father and former chief minister late Dorjee Khandu along with villagers and monks of the Ganden Namgyal Lhatse monastery in Tawang.





His father died in a helicopter crash near the Luguthang village on April 30, 2011. His body was found with the others in the crash site.

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.