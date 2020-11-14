Children’s Day 2020: Looking at young crusaders inspiring peers to make a difference

This year has been about massive changes. So for Children’s Day, we decided it was best to look at how our young agents of change are taking baby steps to bring in the winds of transformation in the society.





“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country” - Jawaharlal Nehru





We celebrate Children’s Day every year. But this year especially, I wanted to go back to the beginning – to begin with the person whose birthday it is – just to focus on his faith in the belief that youth and children have the power to build a nation.





I wanted to do this precisely because, while 2020 has been a prolonged fight for survival, it has also been a year for counting our blessings and looking back at our journeys. And in doing so, I have found that working for children’s rights for over four decades, Child Rights and You (CRY) has come across numerous of them with the ‘fire in their belly’ and has fueled their zeal in contributing to the society – a zeal that echoes Chacha Nehru’s faith and vision.





And this year, the children and adolescents we keep interacting with, have proven over and over again that not only can they adapt to the ‘new normal’ in their own unique ways, but also inspire and motivate us adults to be better versions of ourselves.





So for Children’s Day 2020, I wanted to talk about hope. I wanted to talk about inspiration and wanted to share that I feel our world is in better hands, because our children are turning out to be amazing human beings even without much help from us adults. I want to introduce you to five such young adults, who have prompted me to dare to hope in the midst of the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to our lives.

This Children’s Day, we are celebrating the indomitable spirit of some budding teenagers who have been contributing to societal transformation. They believe in children’s agency and they actively take it forward.





From fighting gender stereotypes, raising funds for children to menstrual health awareness, and stressing on the significance of education – these adolescent girls from different corners of India are unstoppable. Let me tell you the stories of our superheroes.





The first in her family to take up engineering, Kolkata-based Ishita Sarraf (17) is breaking the stereotype in her own way by taking up STEM, a highly gendered stream. Her habit of doing things differently also saw her raise over rupees two lakh via crowd funding for India’s underprivileged children to help them during the pandemic.





Richa Thyagarajan, (15) from Bengaluru is a classical dancer. She uses her dancing skills for a purpose, holding dance workshops to raise awareness on menstruation. Having undergone a difficult time when she entered her menarche, Richa is determined to demystify the taboos around menstruation so that children are more comfortable in accepting the biological process.





Brought up in a patriarchal set up in Mumbai, Jahanvi Merchant, (16) grew up wanting to work towards creating awareness on gender biases. She felt education could be the possible game-changer and started conducting weekend classes and highlighting the importance of education among marginalised kids.





Hena Adlakha (17) from Delhi is a student of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence in Goldsmiths, University of London. To cater to her strong urge to be useful this young girl studies at night and works with CRY during the day. She aspires to help transform India’s education system and feels that by helping vulnerable children with their studies, she has taken her first step towards her dream.





When the pandemic struck, a deeply concerned Vanshika Gupta, (17) from Delhi wanted underprivileged children to voice their pandemic woes and be heard on a common platform. She was at the helm of conducting a virtual Model United Nations (MUN), where children came together to discuss the issues they were facing during the lockdown, be it online classes, safety, lack of access to digital devices and internet, etc.

Top Left: Vanshika Gupta, Bottom Left: Jahanvi Merchant, Middle: Richa Thyagarajan, Top Right: Ishita Sarraf, Bottom Right: Hena Adlakha

The whole world over, children have been hardest hit by the pandemic and the impact has been invisible. They have had to adjust to a life of being home-bound, let go of physical activities and stop meeting friends and peers who form a huge part of their growing up. For children from marginalised sections of the society, the lockdowns have resulted in a serious gap in access to their rights to nutrition, health services, education, development and protection.





And if I keep all of that in mind, then this is not really a happy Children’s Day.





But I choose to remain optimistic. Because while it is true that children are suffering, it is also true that children like Ishita, Hena, Jahanvi, Vanshika and Richa are realising the importance of standing beside their own kind and lending a helping hand, a friendly push and a loving heart. The pandemic has brought out kindness and we have seen an overflow of it in children.





And yes, this is what makes me hopeful that we are headed in the right direction. That our children may not inherit the perfect world from us, but they sure have the hearts to make things better for themselves and for our planet.





So, as we celebrate this Children’s Day during the most uncertain months of our lives, I invite you to celebrate our children, who stand for hope, love and compassion. And I encourage all of us adults, to become worthy of the world they are dreaming of. Let that be our gift to them this Children’s Day onwards.