Call of Duty: 5 cops who went beyond just police work during the COVID-19 lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the hard work done by the police officials in the country. Amidst a nationwide lockdown, these brave law enforcement officials, along with healthcare workers, fought the pandemic at the forefront.





Along the way, many succumbed to the deadly virus while keeping the citizens safe. On the other hand, several others helped with other social activities besides their usual duty.





SocialStory identified five policemen, who went beyond their call of duty to help out the citizens — from clearing the heavy traffic for an ambulance or donning the hat of a teacher for migrant children.

C. Babji

G Babji, a traffic constable ran for 2 kms from Mozamzahi market to Kothi in #Hyderabad to clear the way for an #ambulance to pass. Kudos to the real-life hero for keeping humanity alive.pic.twitter.com/Qg7GP4xpPb — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) November 5, 2020

At a time when ambulances are running at high frequency due to the ongoing pandemic, Hyderabad-based traffic policeman C. Babji was seen running for about two kilometres to make way for an ambulance through a crowded road in the Koti area of Hyderabad.





However, his efforts did not go unrecognised. C. Babji was rewarded by Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.





After his efforts were captured on cameras and circulated heavily on social media, many netizens lauded the cop for springing into action in times of crisis, with some calling him a role model.

Inder Singh Yadav

Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child.



Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan. pic.twitter.com/qtR3qitnfG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 4, 2020

The Shramik trains, started by the Indian government, saw thousands of migrant labourers travelling back to their hometowns. On one such train, which was running from Belgaum to Gorakhpur, was a woman with her four-month-old baby, who was hungry for almost two days.





As the train entered the Bhopal station, the baby’s mother Shafiya requested Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Inder Singh Yadav to help her get some milk. Upon her request, the constable rushed to a nearby kiosk outside the station to get her a packet of milk when the train started moving, picking up at a slow pace.





In the CCTV footage that went viral, Inder was seen running on the platform with the milk packet in one hand, and his rifle in the other. His efforts were fruitful when he delivered the milk packet to Shafiya through the train window.





Inder’s act of kindness drew a lot of attention when this video went viral, and he was subsequently recognised by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who also awarded him with a cash reward.

Robin Kumar

Image: Twitter

While in his khaki uniform, this young Superintendent of Police (SP) in Barpeta is also performing the duty of a doctor. Thanks to his medical background, SP Robin Kumar is a COVID-19 warrior, who is also providing treatment to the needy during the ongoing medical emergency. In fact, he had also organised a health camp for those police personnel who are 50 years or above in Barpeta.

Besides heading the district's police department, Kumar is also running a 50-bedded COVID care centre with four ICU beds in Barpeta Police Reserve for police personnel and their families. He is also planning to hold health camps for women and elderly people in the region.

H. Kumaraswamy

Kudos to Shri. S. Kumaraswamy, Head Constable who travelled solo on bike from Bengaluru to Dharawad traversing 430 kms to provide life saving medication for a cancer patient.@CPBlr appreciated his good deed. pic.twitter.com/BSJm6caRie — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 16, 2020

In the initial days of the lockdown, many people were impacted by restricted logistic movement. However, H. Kumaraswamy, a Head Constable in Bengaluru, travelled 420 km to Dharwad on his two-wheeler to deliver medicines to a cancer patient Umesh. A father of two, Umesh had a growing concern as his medicines were running out, and nobody was able to help him.





Kumaraswamy headed out at 4.30 am and reached the patient’s house at 2.30 pm. After spending about two hours with the patient, he started for Bengaluru by about 4.30 pm. His efforts were later recognised by the Bengaluru City Police.

Shantappa Jadammanavar

Image: The New Indian Express

Sub-Inspector of Police Shantappa Jadammanavar, apart from his usual police duties, has been donning the hat of a teacher. Every morning at 7 am, Shantappa takes a detour to teach about 30 kids at a migrant worker settlement in Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru. He engages the students in Vedic mathematics, general knowledge, and value education for about an hour, before heading for duty at around 8.30 am.





Shantappa had to convince each family in the settlement — which is highly cramped and lacks proper provisions for water, electricity, and grocery shops — to allow him to take the classes. A month after Shantappa had started taking classes, his efforts were recognised by many, including Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who even visited one of his classes.