Here are 5 apps you need to ensure an eco-friendly 2021

By Anju Ann Mathew|1st Jan 2021
As we step into the new year, SocialStory lists a few apps that can help you with your eco-friendly and sustainable new year resolutions.
Sustainable living, while rewarding can be quite difficult. But, one of the easiest ways is to leverage what you already have — your phone or your computer.


Smartphones are ubiquitous now and it is safe to say that there is an app for everything.


So, as we enter a new year with new goals, here are some apps to help you fulfil your eco-friendly and sustainability resolutions.

Ecosia

trees

Representational image

Google may be the go-to encyclopaedia for generations to come. But what if you could plant a whole bunch of trees thanks to your searches? That is exactly what Ecosia does.


When you use Ecosia as your search engine, the ads generate income for the company, which is then used to plant trees. Moreover, Ecosia is powered by its own solar plant, that also powers all the searches.


According to the app, over 116 million trees have been planted so far across the world. It also works with NGOs and communities of a particular area to help restore livelihoods.


In fact, during the bushfires in Australia, Ecosia dedicated all its search profits to plant trees in the affected areas.

JouleBug

eco-friendly kitchen

JouleBug is an app that makes your everyday activities more sustainable. You can discover new ways to go green by making a sustainable choice – be it just through a water bottle or your air conditioner.


You can keep a track of your daily activities, and know how much you have saved through each activity. You can also compete in eco-friendly challenges, which can motivate and push you further to go green.

IKEA Better Living

ikea

IKEA Better Living makes your everyday habits sustainable. It organises sustainability tips that you can log into actions when you open the app.


You can find sustainable activities in your community and log them into your account. These points correlate to the impact on your wallet and the environment. In fact, you can discover new actions while browsing through the app.


Moreover, the social feature allows you to compete with friends and encourage them by sharing your positive progress as well.

NoWaste

Groceries


The NoWaste app aims to reduce food wastage from your household and help you organise the contents of your refrigerator.


It can sort things you need to buy and track items that still remain in the fridge, so that you can finish that before more.


The app also collects information like expiry dates, which is also a means of sorting the list apart from the name.


You can also keep a track of your sustainability and your savings. In short, it helps you reduce food wastage and save you from unnecessary purchases.

Leap Club

Organic store

Representational image

Leap Club is a one-stop shop for ethically and organically sourced products. With Leap Club, you get fresh and organic produce at your doorstep. In addition, these products are sourced from local organic farms and producers and every shopping list is derived from these farms.


The products include toxin-free skincare products, pesticide and preservative-free foods (including pulses, chocolates, coffee, ghee, and more), and reusable feminine hygiene products. Each of these products is delivered within a day’s time.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

