Ranjitsinh Disale from Maharashtra wins $1M Global Teacher Prize 2020

In a proud moment for India, Solapur-based teacher Ranjitsinh Disale was named the winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020, in partnership with UNESCO.





Being the sixth year since inception, the $1 million prize, established by the Varkey Foundation, is the largest of its kind. The Global Teacher Prize, founded by Indian Education philanthropist Sunny Varkey in 2014, recognises one exceptional teacher every year who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in the society.





Thirty-two-year-old Ranjitsinh, a primary school teacher, was recognised for transforming the life of young girls at the Zilla Parishad Primary School, Paritewadi, Solapur.

Ranjitsinh Disale

While delivering his winning speech, Ranjitsinh announced that he will share half the prize money with the nine finalists from across the world, where each one will receive about $55,000 each, making another history by sharing the prize money with the finalists.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed education and the communities it serves in a multitude of ways. But in these hard times, teachers are giving their best to make sure every student has access to good education,” Ranjitsinh shared in his speech.

He said, “Teachers are the real change-makers who are changing the lives of their students with a mix of chalk and challenges. They always believe in giving and sharing.”





Due to the pandemic, the event was conducted in a virtual celebration from the Natural History Museum in London, with comedian, actor, writer, and presenter Stephen Fry announcing the winner.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize, said, “Congratulations to Ranjitsinh Disale for winning the Global Teacher Prize 2020. By sharing the prize money, you teach the world the importance of giving. I now encourage you to use this platform to give all teachers a voice.”

On the occasion, the Varkey Foundation also announced the launch of Chegg.org Global Student Prize, a $50,000 sister prize to the Global Teacher Prize, which will open applications and nominations in 2021.





The Global Student Prize aims to create a powerful new platform to highlight the efforts of extraordinary students around the world who are making a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers, and the society beyond.