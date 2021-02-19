Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages ramps up clean energy capacity

By Press Trust of India|19th Feb 2021
With this, the company has been able to offset 46,500 tonnes of carbon emission per annum with solar and wind energy, and 30,000 tonnes of carbon emission per annum using biomass fuel in its boilers.
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), which manufactures and sells popular beverage brands such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Minute Maid, and Maaza, on Friday said it has ramped up its renewable and clean energy capacity to meet 50 percent of its total energy requirements through these sources.

Stating that the consolidated impact of the step is equivalent to a reduction in global warming achieved by 35 lakh trees per year, HCCB said, "The milestone is in sync with the company's plan to reduce its carbon emissions 25 percent by 2030 from a 2015 base year."

With this, the company has been able to offset 46,500 tonnes of carbon emission per annum with solar and wind energy, and 30,000 tonnes of carbon emission per annum using biomass fuel in its boilers.


Commenting on the development, HCCB Executive Director, Supply-Chain Alok Sharma said, "This is a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future. At HCCB, we believe that investing in renewable energy is not just good for the planet, it's a business imperative as well."


He further said, "We are aware of our responsibility and excited about the potential that exists in our system to drive renewable energy into the manufacturing supply chain."

Coca Cola


Budget 2021: National Hydrogen Energy Mission to generate energy from green power sources

The total installed annual power generation from renewable sources in HCCB has now increased from around 70 million units in 2019 to the current level of around 95 million units, it added.


At present, the company said it uses nearly 50 percent of energy from renewable and clean sources in eight out of its 15 factories. It has taken up key initiatives, including the conversion of furnace oil boilers to PNG (piped natural gas), use of briquettes — made out of agricultural waste like groundnuts and coconut shells — to power boilers and installation of solar rooftops for on-site power generation.


HCCB said it has also entered into Purchase Power Agreement (PPA) for sourcing wind and solar power through various state grids, adoption of energy-efficient technology, and progressively replacing traditional bulbs and light sources in our factories with LED lights.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

