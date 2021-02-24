Tata STRIVE, Wipro GE Healthcare form partnership to train youth, women to improve India's healthcare sector

Tata STRIVE and Wipro GE Healthcare recently formed a partnership to upskill youth for jobs in the healthcare sector over a period of three years. As per the agreement, the firms would upskill over 6,200 candidates in various technical and operational areas of the healthcare sector.





For this, Wipro GE Healthcare will design, develop, and implement industry-relevant, hands-on training to achieve gainful employment for students, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds.





On the other hand, Tata STRIVE, with the support of Tata Trusts, will provide the candidates with loan scholarships upon qualifying for the course. It will also enhance the programme delivery and efficacy by providing digital solutions for planning and managing batches, attendance, assessments, and tracking.





Speaking on the development, Anita Rajan, CEO, Tata STRIVE, said,

“India's healthcare sector is currently starved of an adequately skilled workforce and an adequate number of allied healthcare professionals. This partnership between Tata STRIVE and Wipro GE Healthcare will build a cadre of technical professionals that will support the delivery of quality medical care to reduce this gap. The financial support towards training, provided by Tata’s, will democratise the opportunity for youth, especially for women, to aspire for a career in healthcare.”

This partnership is a significant step to address the increasing demand for Allied Healthcare Professionals (AHPs), who make a significant contribution to the healthcare delivery system. They provide a range of services, including technical and diagnostics, and help in the effective functioning of the system.





During any health crisis, AHPs are the frontline warriors who help in scaling healthcare services by complementing the skillsets of doctors and nurses.

“Building a strong pipeline of allied healthcare professionals can be a strategic intervention in the healthcare sector. This will not only ensure a quality healthcare delivery system but also create meaningful jobs for many,” said Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare, South Asia, during the announcement.

"In line with the government’s vision of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) launched in September 2018 to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of the health sector, Wipro GE Healthcare is privileged to partner with Tata STRIVE to skill the youth of the country,” he added.

As part of this collaboration, Wipro GE Healthcare, a training partner listed under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), will help execute these healthcare training courses through a mix of offline and online sessions.





The programme will provide an opportunity to underserved Class 12 pass students to enter the healthcare sector as X-ray, operation theatre, radiology, or as cardiac care technicians. Besides, non-technical job roles like front desk coordinator and medical record technician courses are also offered.