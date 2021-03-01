Registration for COVID-19 vaccine opened at 9 am today. Are you eligible?

At 9 am , India began the next phase of what is considered the world’s largest COVID-19 drive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an image of him getting the first dose of the vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.





The second phase of the drive will see people between the age of 45 and 60 years getting the vaccination. Registrations opened on Co-WIN2.0 and can also be done via the Aarogya Setu app.





Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

ALSO READ MHA says existing COVID-19 guidelines to continue till March 31





Citizens who turn 60 on January 1, 2022 can also register for vaccination. Those with comorbidities who will be 45-59 years as on January 1, 2022 are also eligible. The government has released a detailed manual regarding the vaccine rollout.





Here are some of the key factors to keep in mind regarding the vaccine rollout





— A person can book only one live appointment at any point of time for each dose.

— Appointments will be till 3 pm on a day for which slots are opened. For example, for March 2, slots will be available from 9 am till 3 pm depending on availability.

— However, an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which slots are open.

— A slot for the second dose can be booked at the vaccination centre for the 29th day from the date of the 1st dose.

— There will be a facility of on-site registration for walk-in vaccinations.

— A single mobile number can be used to register four beneficiaries. However, the photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different.

—The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay upto Rs 250 per dose at private facilities functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs)

— Valid ID doscuments: Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving licence, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with a photograph.

— Here is the official list of co-morbidities and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare









Download the CoWIN registration manual and guidelines here