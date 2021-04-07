[World Health Day] World Health Day opportunity to express gratitude towards docs fighting COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the World Health Day is an opportunity to reaffirm our gratitude towards all doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers leading the battle against COVID-19.





"Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other''s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace," the Prime Minister tweeted.





He also said on this World Health Day, we should follow practices such as social distancing, which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others.

"May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols.





His appeal comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1 lakh daily cases reported twice in the last three days.





"#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy," he tweeted.

It is also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare, Modi said.





"On #WorldHealthDay, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols," he said in a series of tweets. At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit, Modi added.





"The Government of India is taking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare," the prime minister pointed out.

India is also conducting the world's largest vaccination drive to strengthen the fight against COVID-19, he asserted.





The World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7 under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO).





From its inception at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and since taking effect in 1950, the celebration has aimed to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the WHO.





The vice president appealed to citizens to respect and appreciate the selfless work of the medical community. "Any misbehaviour or assault on doctors & nurses is unacceptable & most stringent action must be taken against culprits behind such incidents," his office tweeted. The World Health Day is observed every year on this day to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organisation (WHO).