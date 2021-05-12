Sapio Analytics' healthcare arm launches WhatsApp chatbot to find verified plasma donor leads

Sapio Smart Healthcare — a division of government advisory firm Sapio Analytics — has launched an initiative called Sutra — a smart chatbot to get access to verified plasma donors and healthcare centres around a user's area.

The individual looking for plasma donors can drop a 'Hi' to +91 7977358349 on WhatsApp, where the chatbot will ask for various details, including state and district names, the blood group required, etc.

The chatbot is available in both Hindi and English and aims to assist people seeking plasma in Tier II and III cities. It also aims to help those with little to no access to digital networks and platforms. For this, Sapio has tied up with various NGOs, individuals, and organisations operating at local levels for this initiative.

Sapio has already received 200+ donor registrations from different parts of India, and around 1800+ leads of patients who are currently positive and potential future donors.

Speaking about the launch, Ashwin Srivastava, CEO, Sapio Analytics, said, "We would like to clarify that we do not encourage or promote plasma therapy and mechanism. We are just trying to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of plasma. We are following the instructions provided by ICMR while contributing towards better management of plasma donations without panic and with the required restraint."

The chatbot uses GIS-enabled technologies to help the seeker choose the right donor in and around their location or in any other location nearby if the donors are not available within their vicinity.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause havoc throughout India. The total active COVID-19 cases in the country dipped to 37,15,221 on Tuesday, with a net decline of 30,016 cases recorded in a span of 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Union health ministry said.