Humanity First: Project Global Cure is providing food, ration kits to those in need

The world is currently going through one of the worst humanitarian crises. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed millions of lives across the world, and many more are continuing the fight against the deadly virus each day.

Amidst this, many individuals and organisations have come forward to help society combat the ill effects of the virus. One such group is the Humanity Welfare Council (HWC), which has launched an initiative called Project Global Cure.

The social welfare organisation’s Project Global Cure focuses on transforming the healthcare sector globally by gathering and providing funds to those who need medical assistance.

Project Global Cure funds NGOs to distribute meals to the poor

In these trying COVID-19 times, Project Global Cure has directed its efforts into raising funds for food to provide meals across India to the needy.

In a conversation with SocialStory, Project Director Surya Pratap Singh shares how the initiative is helping those in need during the second wave and how it is preparing for any future waves.

Support in the pandemic

“Project Global Cure has been active since the first wave and has been continuous in its efforts during the current wave through its Coronavirus Relief Fund campaign,” says Surya.

It collaborated with various organisations and local bodies, working directly or indirectly with them across India.

Through these collaborative efforts, the initiative supported nearly 41,000 families pan-India through several food donation drives.

Distribution of food in Delhi during the second wave of the pandemic.

In fact, it also reached out to the most remote places with the help of local vendors who helped deliver the required items to the local beneficiaries.

In the second wave, the team is trying to procure funds for more such distributions pan-India.

The Global Cure project has served about 5,500 meals every day and distributed over 50,000 meals so far with the help of the NGOs, including Ummeed in Uttar Pradesh, Radha Bala in Assam, Soul in Uttar Pradesh, and Samudayik Vikas Samiti in Delhi, among others.

“We are currently active in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Kerala,” he says.

It raises most of its funds through the crowdfunding platform Milaap, which is provided to these NGOs to carry out the distribution. Surya says the group is open to in-kind donations to support its effort.

Challenges and the way forward

While implementation and execution is a difficult part, Surya says if more people come together and donate their time and efforts for such causes, things will be easier.

“We’re all caught in the vicious blame game, where we are quick to point fingers at others. So, we are trying to make a change to this situation,” says Surya.

Meals' distribution in Lucknow

Talking about the road ahead, Surya says the team has a tight schedule and is preparing for the third wave, foreseeing the worst, hoping it won’t come.

“We will do whatever possible on our part on the ground and take extra efforts to transform the health sector. We will be working on a few more concepts, including mental health in India and abroad, caused due to the current situation of isolation and the lockdown,” says Surya.

“We have also started free yoga sessions and online consultations from May 1,” he adds.