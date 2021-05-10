Anupam Kher, Dr Ashutosh Tewari, Baba Kalyani launch Project Heal India for COVID-19

Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India), in collaboration with the Anupam Kher Foundation recently started an initiative called “Project Heal India”. Through this initiative, the aim is to aid in the current fight against COVID-19 across India by providing medical aid and other relief during these unprecedented times.

According to the press statement, the organisations will provide critical equipment and other life-supporting devices to needy institutions and hospitals across India. The first consignment of CrossVent Ventilators (ICU Critical Care), Medtronic Ventilators, ResMed non-invasive ventilation devices, and oxygen concentrators are expected to arrive in India within the week, it stated.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Ashutosh Tewari, said,

“We want the people in India to know that they are not alone, and we will fight this together. We may be 10,000 miles away, but we continue to keep you close in our hearts and thoughts. The supplies we are sending are a kind of symbolic gesture and a sign of solidarity. "

"We know that the needs are both extremely urgent and very great. On behalf of everyone who has so generously contributed to this effort, we are grateful to be able to contribute to Project Heal India. COVID-19 has touched me personally and professionally in many ways, yet I remain hopeful that together we will win this fight,” he added

Image credits: Pixabay

ALSO READ Microsoft, Accenture collaborate on startup challenge to boost innovation in India

Adding further, Baba Kalyani, stated, “This is an exemplary gesture from Dr Ashutosh Tewari, Chairman, Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, whom I have known for the last 14 years. As an eminent American Doctor of Indian origin, this generous effort to help the Indian medical system with so much support at this time of crisis is immensely valued. I am personally humbled and very pleased to contribute to this collective endeavour, Project Heal India, along with Anupamji and his foundation.”

"As India is reeling under a huge crisis, it is our moral responsibility to pick up the mantle and do our bit. Numerous people from around the globe reached out asking of ways to be of help but as Dr Ashutosh Tewari was one of the first to come up with a concrete plan. This gave me the needed impetus to take this forward and be of service to our nation," added Anupam Kher.

"Project Heal India will also continue to raise funds, medicines, and other necessary relief material to help our people and our community at large. The need of the hour is to come together, join hands and unitedly fight this global enemy. Every step counts, every gesture is valued, and every help and aid will bring us one step closer to our goal of eradicating this virus. Nothing is too much or too less when the intention is pure and there is a common goal of humanity," he added.