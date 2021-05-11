[Survivor Series] I am determined to give my children an education so they can live respectably

Forced into bonded labour at the age of 12, Ramanayaka is using all his government grant money to ensure his family has a better life
I was 12 years old when I was first sent by my family to work as a bonded labourer. My family belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community in Kollegal and we were poor, but none of us was involved in bonded labour.

In 1997, my mother took a Rs 50,000 loan to be able to organise my sister’s marriage. I was sent to work in our debtor’s house. In my second year of service, my father died and I returned home. But, we still owed our debtor, so my mother took another loan of Rs 45,000 to pay off the first debt. I worked in his house for seven years to repay that loan. 

I had barely finished repaying that loan when circumstances forced my mother to take another loan of Rs 15,000 for my second sister’s wedding. I then moved there to work for three years to repay the loan. My life as a bonded labourer was very difficult. My first salary was only Rs 2,000 a year and in that final house, it had increased to Rs 5,000 a year. 

According to a global report, 65 to 80 percent of children under the age of 14, work for an average of nine hours a day even in the summer months.

While working in my third debtor’s home, I first interacted with Chandrashekarmurthy, who was the Jeevika Hobali co-ordinator. He was doing a survey in our area and interacting with bonded labourers to help them secure their freedom. He gave me a form to sign that would help secure my release. After a government enquiry, I was released from bondage.     

In 2012, I received my release certificate and Rs.1,000 as an initial amount for rehabilitation as a free citizen.

Today, my wife and I work as wage labourers. We have two children. My daughter is three years old and my son is two years old. They are both going to the anaganwadi, and I want to educate them and give them a bright future to live respectably in society. 

I often think about my childhood and how carefree it was before I was forced into bonded labour. I would sleep by 8 pm and wake up only at 8 am. As a bonded labourer, I would wake up at 5 am and work non-stop till 10.30 pm at night. It was a very hard life and I am determined to use all my government grant money to ensure that my children never meet the same fate. 

I am also actively involved with Jeevika in the rehabilitation of other bonded labourers. I am a member of the union of bonded labourers and agricultural workers.  I will try my best to eradicate the bonded labour system in this country.  And I will always be grateful to the Jeevika activists for securing my release.

Edited by Diya Koshy George

