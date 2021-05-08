Zerodha to stop all work-related chats post 6 pm, holidays: CEO Nithin Kamath

At this time of distress, when work has moved into our homes, it becomes necessary to strike a balance between work and our personal lives. Most employees find that there are no time restrictions when it comes to working from home. Because of this, many companies are finding ways to ease the workload on their employees.

Recently, Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO, Zerodha, tweeted that the fintech unicorn would refrain from having work-related conversations post 6 pm.

“At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm and holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of Discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out and brain-fried,” Nithin tweeted.

Get connected to Zerodha

“Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain. Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH,” he added.

ALSO READ Here’s what Google CEO Sundar Pichai said about employees returning to offices

In fact, other companies and startups have also introduced similar policies to ease the workload on their employees during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foodtech unicorn Swiggy, for instance, announced its plans to move to a four-day workweek in light of the increasing number of cases. Swiggy employees have an option to choose which day they can rest in the week.

Get connected to Zerodha

Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the 'hybrid work,' adding that employees should focus on their own health and on the well-being of their loved ones in an email, where he also announced that Google will be moving to a more flexible work week and a hybrid working model.

He further wrote in the mail, “I hope the extra benefits such as carer’s leave, work-from-home allowance, extra reset days, and the ability to work from wherever you need have helped get through this tough time."

Get connected to Zerodha