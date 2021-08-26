Accenture continues to work with NGO partners towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Accenture on Wednesday said it continues to work with 15 NGO partners across 18 states in India towards COVID-19 relief efforts, and is supporting over 5,000 beds with more than 30 oxygen plants and other critical care equipment.

In a LinkedIn post, Rekha M Menon - Chairperson and Senior Managing Director of Accenture in India - said the resilience, compassion and humanitarian spirit of Accenture staff had played an important role in helping colleagues and communities "during the worst stages of the ongoing pandemic - and will continue to do so going forward".

"This includes thousands of our people who volunteered to put together information resources, build technology solutions, raise funds for the families of deceased team members in India and extend support as mental health allies.

As part of our broader commitment to COVID-19 relief, we also continue to work with 15 NGO partners across 18 states in India," she added.

The top executive said the company has distributed COVID-19 care kits and food supplies to over one lakh people, and is extending home care services, and providing sustenance support such as food and rations, mental health counselling and care for the elderly.

It is also training over one lakh community health workers to provide medical guidance and care to over 60 lakh underprivileged families, the post noted.

"We are augmenting the capacity of government-run or charitable hospitals, especially in remote and rural areas, by strengthening emergency and critical care infrastructure by supporting 5,000+ beds with 30+ oxygen plants and other critical care equipment," Menon said.

She highlighted that the company is advancing community vaccination efforts by sponsoring over 50 lakh vaccine doses across India, of which more than 10 lakh have already been administered, and is also building awareness to reduce vaccine hesitancy.

"Our work is far from over, and I want to thank our leadership in India and around the world, for continuing to support our people and our communities through this ongoing crisis. Thanks to their unending commitment and focus, our investments will make a positive impact on communities around India," she said.