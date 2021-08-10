This Delhi-based NGO has been working for the needy since 1948

The New Delhi Social Workers Association has been actively working in the fields of health, education, sanitation, literacy and women empowerment since 1948. The 15-member core team has lawyers, doctors and volunteers from all over Delhi NCR who are passionate about social work. In addition to designing and executing projects and camps for the betterment of society, the group has undertaken various initiatives to build and encourage communal harmony and sensitise people about their basic fundamental rights.

Dr Gaurav Grover, President, New Delhi Social Workers Association

Core values

The guiding philosophy of the NGO is ‘People to People’ connect. They have partnerships with various welfare organisations and take a targeted approach to ensure that benefits reach the right people. “The New Delhi Social Works Association extends its support to all charitable causes and philanthropic activities. A few of our initiatives include health check-up camps and awareness programmes, being Vocal for Local by promoting Khadi, spreading awareness about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, etc.” Dr Gaurav Grover, President NDSWA, told SocialStory.

Key initiatives

They are currently spreading awareness about the Bhelpa Food Forest project. It’s an initiative of NDSWA with Tej Lamba to convert a barren, rocky and termite-infested site in Aravalli Hills into a Food Forest. It’s an eco-restoration project that includes afforestation with large container-grown native trees, shrubs and grass, water harvesting, biotreatment of termite Infestation, creating an oasis for birds, desalting of natural water pond and ‘Green Awareness’ campaign for locals.

During these trying times, members of their NGO are also working tirelessly to help families who are battling against the COVID-19 virus.

“We tried our best to help in coordinating and arranging hospital beds, plasma, providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators, etc,.” Gaurav said.

The team members of NDSWA are strong advocates for ‘preserving the essence of humanity. NDSWA has helped more than 500 patients to get admitted to various hospitals. The NGO is proactively working in arranging and providing medicines to the needy. Apart from this, NDSWA has distributed freshly cooked meals to over 70,000 people and dry ration packets to more than 2,000 families.

They have also given out more than 25,000 three-ply face masks, around 1,000 plus sanitisers and 30 plus infrared thermometers to people. With the active involvement of Delhi Police and Rajesh Sharma, SHO, R.K. Puram, they have brought smiles to the faces of many slum children by treating them with burgers, pizzas, and ice cream.

Future plans

“Our path ahead is to promote the National Initiatives of our government and our Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modiji and helping the community in various social issues.” Gaurav shared.