These 5 organisations are making the lives of rural Indians better

Today, startups and enterprises are innovating themselves to connect rural India with advanced solutions and services, which can address grassroots level challenges in various fields.

These companies make the lives of low-income people easy with technology, creating opportunities, employment, and a support system for better livelihood opportunities in non-metro regions.

SocialStory lists five such Indian organisations, who are bringing in change for rural Indians.

Inner Goddess

Anannya Parekh, CEO of Inner Goddess.

Founded by Anannya Parekh, Inner Goddess is a Chennai-based social profit company that educates young women from underprivileged backgrounds on financial literacy that covers the sensitivities of financial anxiety, mental health, and personal investing.

The organisation follows a teacher-training model by conducting workshops that span over three hours. Since its inception in 2016, Inner Goddess has conducted over 70 workshops with 10,000 women across Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Lakshya Jeevan Jagriti

Beneficiaries of the Lakshya Jeevan Jagriti

Summaiya Afreen and Rahul Goswami started Lakshya Jeevan Jagriti in 2009 to equip women with graphic designing skills by training them in software like CorelDRAW and Adobe Photoshop.

The Delhi-based organisation offers programmes to bridge the gap of industry requirements not met by public education. It aims to improve the quality of life of underprivileged women and youth by imparting them skills that will help them to contribute to their communities. It has helped over 10,000 homemakers and youth.

Dost Education

Sindhuja (L) and Sneha (R)

Dost Education is an edtech startup that empowers parents of any literacy level to take charge of their child early education and development by creating short and friendly audio content, which reaches parents on their mobile phones.

Founded by Sindhuja Jeyabal and Sneha Sheth in 2018, the startup follows a cost-effective approach to deliver technology-driven learning solutions to parents from low-income groups, which helps in the overall development of their children.

The model is cost-effective without compromising on the ability to personalise content.

GramCover

Jatin Singh

GramCover aims to bring an innovative approach for insurance distribution for agriculture in rural India with effective use of technology. It co-creates simple, affordable, and easy-to-understand insurance products and uses a technology platform to deliver these products seamlessly to rural customers.

The startup, which works in 28 districts and 3,000-plus villages, was founded in 2016 by Jatin Singh and Dhyanesh Bhatt. It claims to have got over 1.7 million Indian farmers enrolled so far.

GoCoop

Team GoCoop

The Bengaluru-based company, founded by Siva Devireddy, connects weavers, artisans, cooperatives, and community-based enterprises with buyers.

Started in 2012, GoCoop is helping handloom and handicraft cooperatives and artisans to market handmade, natural, and sustainable products (like suits, sarees, accessories, dupattas, etc.) online to global consumers directly, thereby reducing cost, increasing efficiency, and transparency.

In fact, the GoCoop team is training artisans from the remotest parts of the country on selling online, pricing, taking pictures, and much more.

