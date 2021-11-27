Xiaomi India partners with Saahas Zero Waste to spread awareness around e-waste

Tech giant, Xiaomi India, today, announced its partnership with waste management organisation, Saahas Zero Waste, to extend its support towards an e-waste awareness drive, an initiative by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

KSPCB along with Saahas, Xiaomi, and other brands aims to spread awareness across all 31 districts of Karnataka, covering approximately five million citizens.

Commenting on this development, "At Xiaomi India, our focus is not only on responsible recycling, but also on awareness generation. KSPCB’s initiative to spread awareness on e-waste is a step forward towards building a sustainable and future ready tomorrow. We are honoured and privileged to be a part of this e-waste drive in Karnataka."

He further added that this partnership will enable the company to push its boundaries and help contribute towards a more sustainable world.

As part of this drive, KSPCB also plans to instil a sense of responsibility among the consumers regarding repair, refurbish, donate, and recycle.

The focus will be on collecting about 100 tonnes of e-waste over the next one month, according to a statement released by Xiaomi. The initiative will also include developing suitable awareness content, managing the collection of all the e-waste, and channelising the same for recycling to authorised recyclers.

According to the MEITY's annual report 2020-21, India generated 3.2 million tonnes of e-waste of which only 10 percent was formally collected and recycled in 2019.

The momentum around the proper collection of e-waste has also strengthened over the years owing to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals which it is a part of.

The 17 goals listed by the international body have to be achieved by 2030. They cover all major aspects of daily life including health, education, climate change, equality, peace, justice and many more.