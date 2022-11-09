Menu
Post Malone to feature in Zomato Feeding India concert

By Pooja Malik
November 09, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 09 2022 11:35:14 GMT+0000
Post Malone to feature in Zomato Feeding India concert
This year, American rapper Post Malone is one of many prominent musicians joining Zomato in the movement against hunger.
Foodtech major ﻿Zomato﻿ has announced the "Zomato Feeding India Concert", which is expected to take place on 10th December 2022, in Mumbai.


"An annual event that will bring together promising impact makers, philanthropists, acclaimed celebrities, and you—the citizens of India, who can make a big difference in supporting the fight against malnutrition. What’s better than to harness the unifying power of music to bring everyone together and spread awareness," Zomato said in the blog post.


This year, American rapper Post Malone is one of many prominent musicians joining Zomato in the movement against hunger.


"All donations pledged during the Zomato Feeding India Concert and profits (if any) would go towards the cause. With each ticket sold, 10 meals will be served to those in need," said Zomato.


The tickets are available on the Zomato app or on ﻿BookMyShow﻿

Zomato tests 'Intercity Legends' project to deliver iconic dishes from across India


In 2019, Zomato joined hands with Feeding India to battle against food wastage and hunger a substantial notch higher.


Founded in 2014 by Ankit Kawatra and Srishti Jain, Feeding India is an award-winning NGO working to solve the complex challenges of food wastage, hunger, and malnutrition in India.


"We see this association as an important step against food insecurity, as both organisations share a common dream of ending hunger and food waste—not just in India, but globally," said Zomato.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

