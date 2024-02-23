Interweave Consulting's Inclusion Now conference promotes inclusivity, diversity and equity

Taking the conservation of inclusivity, diversity and equity a step ahead, Bengaluru-based DEI solutions firm Interweave Consulting hosted its 5th edition of the ‘Inclusion Now’ conference in Bengaluru on February 22 and 23, 2024.

The two-day event—based on the theme of ‘Inclusive by design’—delved deep into conversations around infusing the values of inclusiveness, diversity, and equity in the blueprint of the organisation.

Nirmala Menon, Founder and CEO of Interweave Consulting, told SocialStory, “Inclusion has been an afterthought for many years. So, instead of fixing the problem later, we want to steer the focus on designing for inclusion from the beginning.”

She emphasises that any change is hard, but the central idea behind the conference is to make people start thinking in this direction. The goal is to encourage attendees to apply inclusive design principles to foster equity and inclusion within their workplaces.

Menon further explained that to bring inclusion in design, her organisation helps other companies focus on enhancing their infrastructure. It involves implementing various measures such as installing door sensors for improved accessibility, designing wide corridors to accommodate wheelchair users comfortably, and employing specific colour schemes for colour-blind individuals.

Besides, Interweave Consulting also helps craft policies that cater to the needs of women, individuals of the third gender, and persons with disabilities (PWDs). Furthermore, it conducts sensitisation workshops to foster an inclusive mindset among all organisation members.

The second day of the event saw a keynote address by Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, on building inclusive public spaces. It was followed by a discussion on ‘Designing Inclusive Workplaces’.

In the discussion, Chung G Tham, EY Global Delivery Services India's Assurance Wealth and Asset Management Leader, highlighted the importance of understanding individuals from the hiring stage onwards to accommodate them and create a safe environment on their arrival.

He stressed the importance of increasing acceptance of the LGBTQ community for greater social awareness. He suggested setting targets to ensure a balanced representation of differently-abled individuals in the workforce.

In the same vein, Prajakta Kanaglekar, Vice President of Ekart, and HR of Flipkart, suggested that propagating inclusivity starts from the top. She highlighted that nearly 1,500-3,500 PWDs work in the organisation.

Talking about Flipkart's efforts to promote DIE, she shed light on the Aarambh programme that helps employees learn sign language and interpretation for those working with hearing and speech-impaired workers.

The event also saw discussions on bringing inclusion, diversity, and equity to technology, products, and more.

The first day of the event featured expert classes covering various topics like designing inclusive policies, exploring AI-enhanced talent management processes, and more.