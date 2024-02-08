SATO drives sanitation awareness campaign across 95 Bihar and Maharashtra villages

SATO, the social business of LIXIL, has launched an awareness campaign–SATO Toilet Express–Swachata Ka Sandesh Gaon Gaon Mein. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of using toilets in rural and semi-urban areas across Bihar and Maharashtra.

The campaign used a mobile van showcasing various SATO products like SATO tap, SATO stool, and more. The team used an LCD screen inside the van to showcase all SATO products' installation processes and unique selling points (USPs).

Simultaneously, the team conducted quizzes, addressed sanitation-related topics and provided detailed explanations about SATO products to further enhance understanding and awareness among the audience.

This was done to educate various stakeholders, including installers (masons and plumbers), their sales channel partners, local influencers, and end customers.

In Maharashtra, the vans were stopped at schools and local bazaars to reach a broad audience as the aim was to maximise engagement.

The van covered 60 villages in Bihar and 35 villages in Maharashtra over 30 days.

The initiative's goal was to reach the grassroots of the society and make safe sanitation more accessible to all while educating communities on the importance of using toilets, promoting proper hygiene, and emphasising the overall well-being impact of sanitation.

“By directly engaging communities, this campaign transcends conventional hygiene promotion, becoming a powerful catalyst for positive change in people's lives. Going beyond awareness, SATO's hands-on approach in regions of Bihar and Maharashtra instills lasting behavioural shifts. The impact is immediate and signifies a broader transformation towards sustainable sanitation practices," said Anandita Kakkar, Leader, Marketing, South Asia, LIXIL.

Last year, SATO completed ten years. The organisation has positively impacted the lives of more than 35 million people across 44 countries and aims to improve sanitation and hygiene for 100 million consumers by 2025.

While talking about the different initiatives, Amit Konlade, Leader, Global Supply Chain Management & Operations, SATO earlier told SocialStory, “We still have 65 million lives to impact in the next two years. While it seems to be an uphill target, we are trying to focus all over initiatives and efforts into expanding our innovation pipeline to address the needs of the market."