Bridging the gap: how school leadership is revolutionising parental involvement in public schools

Public education plays a vital role in shaping the future of a nation. Yet, one of the most critical components of a child’s academic success—parental involvement—remains a challenge in many government schools across India.

The barriers preventing parents from engaging in their children's education are systemic and deeply rooted. Economic hardship, time constraints, and a lack of understanding or mistrust in the system can leave parents powerless and inspire reduced involvement.

But what if the solution to this lies not only in policy, but in empowering school leadership to take initiative? Leaders who can bridge the gap between home and school have the potential to transform public education and unlock the full potential of students across the country.

Barriers to parental involvement

For many parents, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, engaging with their child’s school is far from straightforward. Many work long hours or multiple jobs just to make ends meet, making it nearly impossible to attend Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) or be involved in school activities. A mother from a government school in Bengaluru shares the reality faced by many families, "I can’t go to school whenever they want me to. If I miss a day of work, we lose a day’s wage, and that makes a big difference for us."

In addition to time constraints, many parents have had negative personal experiences with schooling, often leaving them reluctant to engage with the education system. One father shared his frustration about feeling unwelcome and unheard during school visits, "Every time I go to school, they tell me the same thing—that my child is doing poorly in studies. They’ve said this for years, but nothing has changed. What’s the point of going?"

These challenges illustrate a broader issue: without trust and mutual understanding, schools and parents remain disconnected. This lack of engagement directly impacts student outcomes, as research shows that children perform better academically when their parents are involved in their education.

Leadership that builds bridges

School leaders can overcome barriers to parental involvement by building a culture that values, respects, and empowers parents to contribute to their child's education.

This is demonstrated in a government school outside of Bengaluru, where the headteacher had been facing the challenge of low student attendance. Despite having 71 enrolled students, only 22 attended regularly, as many families prioritised daily wages over education. Instead of accepting this as the status quo, the headteacher, Kamalakshi, initiated community outreach efforts, personally visiting families to listen to their concerns and explain the importance of education.

The personal interactions and on-ground visits led to a deep understanding that economic pressures were a significant barrier, even to the extent that they prevented parents from arranging transportation to school. Kamalakshi collaborated with the community to arrange transportation for students and even created WhatsApp groups to maintain regular communication with parents, making it easier for them to stay involved without sacrificing work.

Her efforts paid off. Attendance rose, parents began attending PTMs more frequently, and students became more engaged in their studies. As one student from Grade V noted, "My mother comes home late from work, but she still helps me with my homework. It feels good to have her support."

This illustrates the power of leadership that focuses on building relationships and finding solutions tailored to the community’s specific challenges.

Cultural sensitivity and flexibility

Headteacher Puttarajamma at GHPS Haragadde Cluster, Bengaluru, worked with a diverse population of migrant families who struggled to balance work and school involvement. Recognising that weekday PTMs were impractical for these parents, she moved them to weekends and increased their frequency. She also used cultural events as an opportunity to open dialogues with parents about the importance of education.

By adapting school practices to meet the needs of the community, Puttarajamma saw a dramatic rise in parental engagement, with PTM attendance increasing from 15-20% to 70%, and students beginning to perform better both academically and behaviour-wise. One Class 7 student shared how his parents’ involvement positively impacted his school life, "It makes me happy that my parents know what I’m doing in school. They talk to my teachers, and it feels like they care about my progress."

Leadership as the key to transforming public education

Leaders like Kamalakshi and Puttarajamma have shown how empathetic and community-oriented leadership can transform the relationship between schools and families. By addressing parents’ concerns and finding innovative ways to engage them, these grassroots leaders have significantly improved student attendance and performance. Their success stories highlight the power of collaboration between schools, families, and communities in creating better educational outcomes for all students.

As parental involvement increases, students benefit from more support at home, leading to improved academic performance and overall well-being. Effective school leadership plays a pivotal role in making this happen, demonstrating that a strong home-school connection is essential for student success. This Children’s Day, we celebrate leaders like Kamalakshi and Puttarajamma, who tirelessly work to create brighter futures for our children in the public education system through dedication, empathy, and unwavering commitment.

(Sushant Kumar is part of the strategic functions team at Mantra4Change.)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

