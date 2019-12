தொழில் முனைவோர், ஸ்டார்ட் அப்’களுக்கு இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் வழிகாட்டும் ரத்தன் டாடா!

View this post on Instagram

The young debuting entrepreneurs among you are setting out on your exciting startup journeys, but you’ve often asked what the first step might be. I have, with the help of my office, put together a basic entry-level pitch deck, which if nothing else, might help you collect your thoughts and get started. I encourage you to research its elements, and create your own recipe, that helps you seek investments and take your stories further, stories that I cannot wait to see succeed. Wishing you all the very best! Link is in the bio!