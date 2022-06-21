CloudFlare outage affects multiple exchanges including Coinbase, FTX, Bitfinex, OKX

Content delivery network (CDN) ﻿CloudFlare﻿ on Tuesday reported it was facing technical difficulties, which led to several crypto exchanges including ﻿FTX﻿, OKX, and Bitfinex being unavailable.

Following this, crypto exchange ﻿Vauld﻿ took to Twitter to announce that its services were down as well due to the CloudFlare outage. Many Coinbase users too said that they suffered due to the outage.

On its website, CloudFlare updated that it investigated the issue, identified the problem, and implemented the solution to restore its services.

CloudFlare is a CDN that offers web network infrastructure to businesses and helps to reduce the time that a website takes to transfer information from one server to other.

While most exchanges were down, Binance continued operating, its CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted.

Crypto exchanges FTX, BitFinex, and OKX too reported about the same and addressed that their exchanges run only on post-only mode.

This is not the first outage at CloudFlare. Earlier, in August 2020, the firm had faced similar technical issues which led to several crypto exchanges being down. In 2019, a short-lived outage led to crypto exchanges and firms including Coinbase and CoinMarketCap becoming unavailable.

(The story was updated to correct a typo.)