CoinSwitch launches multi-exchange trading platform, supports Indian exchanges like WazirX and CoinDCX

By Prathiksha BU
November 23, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 23 2022 10:06:50 GMT+0000
CoinSwitch launches multi-exchange trading platform, supports Indian exchanges like WazirX and CoinDCX
Starting from today, Indian users can use CoinSwitch Pro and can trade BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), USDT, Doge, MATIC and other crypto assets on three Indian exchanges including WazirX, CoinDCX and CoinSwitch.
Indian crypto investment platform CoinSwitch, on Wednesday, announced the launch of CoinSwitch Pro, a multi-exchange trading platform.


Starting today, Indian traders can use CoinSwitch Pro to trade BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), USDT, Doge, MATIC, and other crypto assets in Indian rupees across many exchanges with a single login.


"CoinSwitch Pro will help Indians trade crypto assets on a KYC-compliant platform in a way never seen before. We believe crypto traders are currently underserved by products in India. With CoinSwitch Pro, we want to take the trading experience to the next level — help traders discover and leverage the price movement of crypto assets across multiple exchanges simultaneously, creating new opportunities to make profits," Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch, said in a press release.

Not just capital: CoinSwitch Co-founder Ashish Singhal on launching a Web3 Discovery Fund


At present, CoinSwitchPro supports three Indian exchanges including CoinSwitch, CoinDCX and WazirX. Traders can trade across exchanges and manage investments in a unified portfolio.


In a response to The Decrypting Story's queries on CoinSwitch's plans of collaborating with international crypto exchanges, the company said that it was too early to make any comments but has plans to broaden its network.


In addition to this, by 2023-end, the firm also plans to launch its first non-crypto offering as part of its mission to ‘Make Money Equal for All’, "We will continue to expand our network as part of our mission to Make Money Equal for All," Ashish adds.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

