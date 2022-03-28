On March 28, Indian entertainment NFT platform ﻿Diginoor﻿ has announced an NFT launch of the last unreleased song of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB). The company plans to auction the 30-minute track on April 9 and owns legal rights to sell and release the song as NFT.

The singer had collaborated with the music company Symphony Records to record the album Vishwaroopa Darisanam. With the launch of the NFT, Diginoor hopes to transfer 51 percent of the copyright to its NFT buyer. This enables the NFT holder the right to make the song available to the larger public and the NFT holder can adapt or reproduce the song. The unreleased song was recorded in Tamil and it is SPB's last ever devotional track, which he recorded just weeks before his death in September 2020.

Shaamil Karim founder and CEO of Diginoor, in a statement, said,

“As a Tamilian, it brings me great pride to release S. P. Balasubrahmanyam sir’s magnum opus on Diginoor exclusively for his legacy to live on the blockchain forever. This is also the first time in the industry that the NFT will facilitate the transfer of 51 percent of the copyright to this musical masterpiece to the winning bid.”

On the site, pre-bid offers for the NFT drop for $150,000 have been placed. As an exclusive sneak peek, Diginoor intends to release a one-minute trailer on April 2, 2022. The company is also supported by Kunal Shah of Cred, Abdul Wahab Al Halabi, ex-CEO of Dubai Holding, California-based Contrary Capital, and Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon.

Sri Hari CEO of Symphony Records said, “The inimitable singing style of legendary S.P. Balasubrahmanyam sir makes even the most classical compositions so touching and emotional. We are proud to conceptualise and produce this rare album which is a tribute to his melodious voice that will stay with us forever. Symphony is glad to partner with Diginoor to launch SPB’s last song as an NFT, giving a chance to his fans and music lovers to have co-ownership of sir’s Magnum Opus and its copyrights.

In the year 2021, Chennai-based entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod founded Diginoor with the motive of popularising NFT adoption in India, through curated Indian entertainment content suited for the web 3.0 domain.

The company recently released digital collectibles of actor Rajinikanth's blockbuster films including Sivaji: The Boss, Chandramukhi, and Kabali, which emerged to be incredibly popular NFTs.

Diginoor which is headquartered in Delaware has collaborated with several media and entertainment firms Sivaji Productions, Reliance Entertainment, YNOT Productions, AVM Productions, and Thenandal Studio to digitise the cinema fandom through NFTs.

