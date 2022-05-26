Innovation management firm ﻿Lumos Labs﻿ has pivoted towards building a developer-centric Metaverse, it revealed today in a statement, and has raised $1.1 million in a seed round to fund the effort.

Lead investor Delta Blockchain Fund and other global VCs Next Web Capital, Arcanum, AG Build, Paradigm Shift, Superblock, and more, have backed Lumos' plans to build an experiential platform with aggregated Web3 opportunities to learn, earn and collaborate for developers.

Lumos claims to have curated a community of over 60,000 developers, and is trying to address Web3 sector challenges such as the lack of availability of proficient Web3 developers, and the lack of an organised, chain- agnostic platform to aggregate and allow developers to upskill.

Kaavya Prasad, Founder, Lumos Labs, told The Decrypting Story:

"We haven't decided on the blockchain network/platform (for launch) yet, but it will be multi-chain when the time comes. The product is currently in the works, and the MVP will launch at the end of July 2022."

She added, "We will test the MVP with a curated group of developers to set up a feedback loop for the betterment of the product, and will look at rolling out features every two weeks and launch the V1 of the product at beginning of next year."

The Lumos Metaverse seeks to bring leading Web3 firms together and allow developers to explore different opportunities at the participating networks/chains. This platform is one where developers can potentially interact, engage, build, and work within one holistic system.

Lumos believes the platform can create a win-win for all entities in the ecosystem by building a shared community of Web3 developers to help chains and foundations with their developer relations.

Kavita Gupta, Founder, Delta Blockchain Fund, said, “The Web3 space is growing exponentially and the biggest bottleneck is the lack of qualified developers across various L1 and L2ecosystems. Delta Blockchain Fund is excited to join hands with Lumos as they take the leap to build a developer-focussed Metaverse to upskill and organise this fragmented market."

Edited by Anju Narayanan