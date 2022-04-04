[Funding alert] Crypto gamification platform OWN secures $2M in seed round

On Monday, Bengaluru-based online gaming startup OWN (One World Nation) announced that it secured $2 million in an early seed funding round. The round saw participation of investors including Better Capital, Polygon Studios, Cloud Capital, and Indigg.

In February 2022, Akhil Gupta, Dinesh Goel, Kunal Jadhav, and Mayank Shekhar founded One World Nation (OWN) in an attempt to build a Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT)-based play to earn game on crypto marketplaces

Akhil Gupta, Co-founder of OWN, said, “We are thrilled and exhilarated to have garnered the support that we needed to build on the future of OWN. To help people become more acquainted with the crypto ecosystem, we are personifying Cryptocurrencies."

"Imagine if Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, etc were represented by a Warrior - Cryptonite, where each Cryptonite has a backstory, aspiration, and a reason for existence. Each one of these Cryptonites will be sold as a unique NFT (Non-Fungible Token). Players can own these Cryptonites, play games, and earn high rewards in cryptos,” he added.

With the fresh capital, OWN hopes to develop an NFT-based play-to-earn game and understand the ecosystem of blockchain games.

In May 2022, the company plans to launch its platform and will offer its community members to become the owners of the platform.

Vaibhav Domkundwar, CEO and Founder of Better Capital, said, “Currently, Web3 technology is very new, and it is like the internet of the 1990s. We would like to be the catalysts of growth for this rapidly growing industry and OWN is on a futuristic path of leveraging the Web3 tech and building consumer-centric use cases around gaming for crypto markets. We would want to invest in a tech that will be the front runner for the NFT-based play-to-earn games.”

OWN intends to step into the Cryptoverse Metaverse and hopes to create awareness and educate people about the benefits of delving into the world of crypto.