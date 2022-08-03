[Funding roundup] Bluecopa, Omnivio, Brevistay, InterviewDesk, raise fresh capital

Bluecopa raises $2.3M led by Blume Ventures & T-Hub

Hyderabad-based finance operation startup ﻿Bluecopa﻿ said it has raised $2.3 million in a seed funding round led by Blume Ventures and T-Hub’s funding initiative T-Fund.

The seed round also saw the participation of Titan Capital, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify, and Force Ventures. Other marquee investors including Krish Subramanian, Rajaraman Santhanam (﻿Chargebee﻿), Rohit Chennamaneni (﻿Darwinbox﻿), Asad Khan, and Jay Singh (﻿LambdaTest﻿) were part of the round.

The firm was founded in 2021 by Raghavendra Reddy and Satya Prakash Buddhavarapu, and Nilotpal Chandato to free up finance teams and empower them to focus on strategic finance. Bluecopa will use the fresh funds to enhance the platform's capabilities, hire talent and grow the company’s consumer base.

Get connected to Bluecopa

Co-founders, Bluecopa

Omnivio raises $400 K in an angel funding round

Noida-based ecommerce and omni-logistics platform ﻿Omnivio﻿ has said it has raised $400,000 in an angel funding round led by Supermorpheus, Dexter Angels, and 91 Ventures.

The funding round also saw the participation of investors including Deepak Jain (Partner, Bain), Pranay Gupta ( 91 Springboard, 91 Ventures), Nikhil Bhandarkar (Founding Partner, Panthera Peak Ventures), Kushal Nahata & Gautam Kumar (Co-founders, FarEye), Mihin Shah (ex-Chief Supply Chain Officer, Landmark Group), Gaurang Jhunjhunwala (Partner, Mckinsey Dubai), Ashish Chitravanshi (Supply Chain Leader, ex-Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal) among others.

Co-founded by Sidhartha Kumar Bhimania & Anuj Jain the startup intends to empower retailers and brands through Omni-Operations (SVOO) and real-time actionable insights. The fresh capital raised will be used to enhance partnerships and expand its team.

Get connected to Bluecopa

Brevistay raises Rs 3Cr in a seed funding round led by IAN

Hospitality startup, ﻿Brevistay﻿ has raised Rs 3 crore in the seed funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN). Marquee investors including Uday Chatterjee, Hari Balasubramanian, and Sri Prakash were also part of the round.

Co-founders of Brevistay

Co-founded in 2016 by Prateek Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Nikhil Kumar Pathak, Aditya Naithani and Avnish Kumar, the startup intends to problem of overpaying for short stays at hotels. The check-in issue at odd times. The services offered are free of biases as everyone can book a room, including millennials, business travellers, and unmarried couples, among others.

Prateek Singh, Co-founder & CEO, Brevistay, said, “We are changing the ‘unit’ of hotel bookings. It’s not all about room night; you also have hotel hours. We are breaking the pre-existing and centuries-old pattern of the noon check-in and 11 am check-out system and creating a new way of conducting business. With this investment, we are looking at expanding so we can take this concept to larger audiences across more cities.”

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

InterviewDesk secures seed funding

HR tech startup, InterviewDesk (ID) has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in a seed funding round led by Sugumar Natarajan, (Executive Director, Anil Foods).

Marquee investors including Lakshminarayanan Venkatajalam (former Amazon executive), Karthick Chandran (former ﻿Amazon﻿ Recruiting Leader) were part of the round. With the fresh funds raised, the startup intends to strengthen its engineering and business teams.

Pichumani Durairaj says he founded the startup with the mission to eliminate inefficiencies in the corporate hiring process. Talking about the funding, he said, “In today’s world, companies are looking for ways to scale up their hiring process for their never-ending resource need. InterviewDesk’s focus is to help companies hire quality talents faster with the balanced intervention of humans and tech.”

The startup says it has seen a growth of 400% year on year and its clientele includes leading companies like Ally, Byjus, Rupeek, Jupiter Money, Glossier, Coin Switch Kuber & Jubilant FoodWorks and others.

Get connected to Bluecopa