SuprSend raises $1M

SuprSend, a notification infrastructure tool announced that it has raised $1.0 million capital in a funding round led by BoldCap. The funds raised will be used to hire talent, foster innovations, and enhance its growth by marketing and evangelizing among developers





The funding round saw participation from marquee investors including Titan, FortyTwo.VC, All In Capital, and other angel investors.





The startup was co-founded by Nikita Navral and Gaurav Verma in January 2022 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

Dubdub.ai raises $1M from Waveform Ventures and Accel Atoms

The fresh capital will be used in building technical expertise in the team, improving the platform offering, and validating several use cases for global customers.





The seed funding round also saw the participation of Forward Slash Capital, Force Ventures, and angel investors including Aprameya Radhakrishna (Founder, Koo), Nishant Mungali (Founder, Mindtickle), Deepak Anchala (Founder, Slintel), Swati Mohan(Ex-Head of Marketing, Netflix), Gaurav Kapur (Host and Actor), Roshan Abbas (Actor, Director, Founder of Kommune).





Co-founded by Anubhav, Rahul Sankhwar, Rahul Garg, Anchal Jaiswal Dubdub.ai was founded in August,2021 and is an AI-based web tool that enables audio/video dubbing in over 50 languages without any language expertise, so dubbing becomes easier, faster, and more cost-effective.

DASH raises $1M from Recur Club

Technology platform, DASH, has raised $1 million in the funding round led by Recur Club, a financing platform that helps convert the recurring revenue streams of businesses into instant and upfront capital.

DASH is a technology platform that makes the Tier-III market more accessible for brands in the FMCG and food commodities segment, via its network of digitally connected Demand Aggregators and Fulfilment Partners.

Ajay Nain, Founder of DASH, said, “We have a unique operating model where we leverage technology and the entrepreneurial spirit of locals to overcome deep-rooted challenges of Sales & Supply for brands. We are growing at a growth rate of 32% CMGR and looking to touch 100 crores in ARR by the end of September, 2022. Our model ensures fast rotation of inventory and our working capital need is just one week. But this needs to be addressed with scale, and we are glad to have partnered with Recur Club for the same”.





The startup has onboarded 2,000 partners in five locations and delivers to their doorstep within 24 hours of an order.

Navitas Alpha Renewables Private raises Rs 7 Cr

Navitas Alpha Renewables Private Limited (NARPL), has raised Rs 7 crore in a seed funding led by Niveshaay. The capital raised will be used to strengthen the company’s R&D initiatives and ramp up its testing capabilities and improve its product's value proposition.





The funding round saw the from Action Tesa Group, Madhusudan Sarda, IVY Growth Associates, and others.





NARPL is a joint venture between Navitas Green Solutions Private Limited and Alpha Plastomers Private Limited. The company manufactures EVA encapsulant films, a critical input in solar module manufacturing, and markets them under the brand “EVO FCP.”

MyLang raises funds from Rainmatter and Supermorpheus

Bengaluru-based digital publishing startup MyLang Creators, announced it has received an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round led by Rainmatter and Supermorpheus.





MyLang Mobile App was launched on March 1, 2020 for Kannada readers in Bengaluru. With the funds raised startup plans to scale up regional outreach by extending the same experience to other languages of India.