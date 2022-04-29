Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs offers first Bitcoin-backed loan

American multi-national investment bank ﻿Goldman Sachs﻿ has offered its first Bitcoin-backed loan, enabling the borrower to use Bitcoin as collateral for the cash loan.

As per Bloomberg reports, a spokeswoman from the firm confirmed that the Wall Street giant issued a Bitcoin-backed loan. She further explained that the deal was particularly interesting because of its structure and 24-hour risk management.

It allows the borrower to obtain the money they require without having to sell their coins. There is, however, a risk factor due to the volatility of the market.

The company has invested in crypto startups, and has offered Bitcoin derivatives and over-the-counter trading services. Recently the investment bank announced that it is venturing into NFTs and tokenization of financial instruments.

While Goldman Sachs may have been the first bank to offer a Bitcoin-backed loan, there are other players in the market offering crypto-related financial products. On Wednesday, BlackRock, an asset management firm, announced its blockchain-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF), and earlier this week, DeFi protocol Portal collaborated with HighCircleX (HCX) to tokenise pre-intital public offering (IPO) company stocks.

Recently, real estate blockchain platform Propy and Abra teamed up to offer house loans guaranteed by their cryptocurrency holdings. In the month of April, crypto company XBTO began offering Bitcoin-backed mortgages in Miami.