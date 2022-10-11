Menu
Google to accept crypto payments for cloud services

By Prathiksha BU
October 11, 2022, Updated on : Wed Oct 12 2022 06:18:50 GMT+0000
Google to accept crypto payments for cloud services
It will tie up with crypto exchange Coinbase to accept these payments via an integration called COIN, according to an announcement made at Google’s Cloud Next conference.
Google on Tuesday announced its partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase and it will soon accept crypto payments via an integration with ﻿Coinbase﻿ (COIN).


The announcement was made at Google’s Cloud Next conference. Shortly after, Coinbase announced that it will build its data related applications on Google's Cloud, which was previously stored using Amazon Web Services.


In a press release Brian Armstrong, Co-founder and CEO of Coinbase said, "We are excited Google Cloud has selected Coinbase to help bring Web3 to a new set of users and provide powerful solutions to developers. With more than 100 million verified users and 14,500 institutional clients, Coinbase has spent more than a decade building industry-leading products on top of blockchain technology. We could not ask for a better partner to help execute our vision of building a trusted bridge into the Web3 ecosystem."

Recent developments

Last week, Google Cloud partnered with NEAR protocol to support developers building dApps (decentralised applications) and web3 projects. Earlier in September, the firm also partnered with the BNB chain, blockchain of crypto exchange Binance, to offer startups building on BNB chain to make use of its infrastructure.


In January this year, the firm set up a Google Cloud Digital Assets Team to assist clients in creating, trading, storing value and launching new products on blockchain-based platforms.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

