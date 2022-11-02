Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Crypto regulation is a key focus under India's G20 presidency: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Prathiksha BU
November 02, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 02 2022 05:14:50 GMT+0000
Crypto regulation is a key focus under India's G20 presidency: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted crypto assets could be used for drug funding, terror funding, or gaming the system, and regulation was the only way to tackle this.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that framing regulation for crypto assets would be one of the key priority areas for discussion for India during its upcoming G20 presidency.


The Union Minister of Finance was addressing the keynote talk at an annual event organised by ICRIER on the approaching G20 Conference. Besides the crypto regulation, the minister outlined eight areas, including debt distress, international taxation, climate financing, and others.


The finance minister highlighted that crypto assets could be used for drug funding, terror funding, or gaming the system, and regulation was the only way to tackle this.

Global co-operation

Sitharaman also stressed for the need for global regulation and said "that regulation cannot be successful if any one country does it. We have not come out with any plans as yet. So we need to have the members of G20 come on board to see what best needs to be done," she added.


The minister also addressed that "various international bodies are working on regulations for crypto assets and those have to be brought on the table for a meaningful discussion at the G20."

Recent developments

Previously, on July 1, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das described cryptocurrencies as a "clear danger" and said that anything that derives value based on make believe, without any underlying, is just speculation under a sophisticated name.


According to a report by Outlook, on October 10, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) presented The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The framework is meant for the automatic exchange of information on crypto assets between countries.


The report also suggested that, on October 11, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) proposed its framework for international regulation of activities in regard to cryptocurrencies.


In addition to this, on October 13, Nirmala Sitharaman met Mathias Cormann Secretary-General of Organisation for Economic OECD to discuss crypto regulation.


This news comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced its pilot launch of central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the wholesale segment.


(With inputs from PTI)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

Meet the most promising ML startups selected for this year’s cohort at ML Elevate

Gurugram startup OnlyGood leverages blockchain to track carbon footprints

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

Daily Capsule
Report card: Startup funding in October
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Leverage the benefit of dynamic asset allocation with Axis Balanced Advantage Fund

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

[Funding roundup] MoEVing, AlmaBetter, Shivalik Small Finance Bank raise fresh capital

Cloud based SaaS technology provider Amagi raises $100M in a round led by General Atlantic

Startups for Middle India: stories and success tips for the next 500 million customers

Freshworks reports 33% jump in Q3 revenue on rise in new customer acquisition