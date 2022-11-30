Lumos Labs reveals winners of multi-chain hackathon

Singapore-based web3 innovation management firm ﻿Lumos Labs﻿ has announced the winners of its flagship multi-chain hackathon, BUIDL for Web3 Hack 2022.





The hackathon was announced on September 1, with The Decrypting Story joining hands with Lumos as the official media partner.





In a statement, Lumos Labs said over 7,700 developers across all levels of proficiency had registered for the hackathon. They had a chance to win funding from sponsors including Polygon, Aeternity, Internet Computer, Tezos, Arcana Network, Fluence Network, Router Protocol, Revise Network, Komet, Assetmantle, and Tatum.





The winning projects spanned 14 tracks across NFTs, metaverse, gaming, DeFi, DApps, and more.





The winners are:

Polygon NFT track:

DeClick by Team Binary

DeClick is a WhatsApp plugin that acts as a layer between users and the web3 universe. This plugin incorporates the functionalities of a wallet and the feature of minting dynamic and static NFTs.

Polygon DeFi track:

Nomis by Team Nomis

Nomis is a DeFi lending aggregator that connects borrowers with DeFi protocols, offering custom loan terms based on borrowers’ on-chain credit scores.

Polygon gaming track:

Game by Team GamelandO

‘Game’ is a metaverse game where users can interact while they play games, play missions and earn in-game tokens and NFTs.

Aeternity Defi segment:

AEUSD by Team AEUSD

AEUSD is a collateral-backed stablecoin that helps people take loans by adding Aeternity tokens as collateral.

DAOs:

Cluster by Team Lukman Saheed

Cluster is a Decentralised Application for DAO creation and management on the æternity blockchain.

Internet Computer track:

Ntagle by Team PrivyTag

Ntagle gives web3 projects the ability to permanently bind token wallets and NFTs to physical objects using NFC tags and Internet Computer.

Tatum:

DeClick by Team Binary

Fluence:

CrossGame by Team Gamecross

CrossGame is a decentralised platform where users can transfer their digital assets from one game to another.

Revise:

Peagotchiverse by Team TFNFT Meta

A dynamic climate NFT project, Peagotchi is a blockchain project focused on locating the growth of pea crops efficiently and quickly based on climate conditions.

Assetmantle:

NFTIX by Team 30percenttax

NFTIX is a decentralised NFT-based event ticketing platform that facilitates NFT event ticket issuing and easy check-ins using AssetMantle blockchain and MantleWallet.

Arcana:

Books on Chain by The Rudras Team

Featuring on-chain texts, this project claims web3 can create the next phase of the literary industry.

Open track:

WalkNFit by Team WalkNFit

The WalkNFit mobile app is designed to allow users to store their photos safely and securely in a decentralised storage canister.

The winners of the hackathon will be rewarded through the funding pool of over $100,000.





Unstoppable Domains will also be awarding domain credits worth $500 to all winners along with small credits of $25 to 5,000 participants, Lumos said in a statement.





“The multi-chain BUIDL for Web3 programme was focused on creating an open platform for innovation where developers could have the flexibility to build on any or many chains and have a wide variety of tracks to build with," said Kaavya Prasad, Founder of Lumos Labs. "We got the opportunity to network with, guide, and onboard over 7,700 web3 developers and to support them through their journeys. This hackathon is a testament to the web3 mettle existing today."





The hackathon also featured partners such as Buidlers Tribe, Questbook, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, Webx DAO, Web3learn , The Product House, Truts, Penn Blockchain, Blockchain San Diago, Dapplist, and more.