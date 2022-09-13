Starbucks teams up with Polygon, unveils blockchain-based loyalty platform
September 13, 2022, Updated on : Wed Sep 14 2022 10:22:48 GMT+0000
Global coffee chain Starbucks has announced a partnership with Ethereum scaling solutionto build its Web3 experience titled 'Starbucks Odyssey'. This will combine the existing Starbucks Rewards loyalty programme with an NFT platform.
The company's blog post stated, "This programme will enable its US customers to purchase digital collectible stamps in NFT form that offer rewards and immersive experiences."
The rewards could range from virtual espresso martini-making classes and unique merchandise to exclusive events invites at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and possibly trips to the Starbucks Hacienda Alsacia coffee farm in Costa Rica.
Brady Brewer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Starbucks, stated in the blog post, "Leveraging Web3 technology will allow our members to access experiences and ownership that was not possible before. Starbucks Odyssey will transcend the foundational benefits that our Starbucks Rewards members have come to love and unlock digital, physical and experiential benefits that are uniquely Starbucks.”
Ethereum scaling solution Polygon took to Twitter to announce the Starbucks Odyssey programme.
The programme is built on Polygon's proof-of-stake network.
Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder, Polygon, announced the partnership on Twitter and said that this was possible because of the merge. Merge is an upgrade from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and is expected to make the Ethereum blockchain faster, more scalable, and much more energy efficient.
Web2 brands integrating on Polygon
Earlier in January, Polygon partnered with Opera Browser to bring the Web3 experience to the masses. Global brands Adidas, Coca-Cola, Prada, and Liverpool football club have launched their NFT collections on Polygon. In August, companies like Meta began rolling out support for NFTs minted on Polygon and other blockchains.
