Applications now open for Top 30 Web3 Innovations - a list of 30 most promising blockchain startups

At YourStory, we believe the new wave of Web 3 innovations - powered by blockchain - will fundamentally transform the way people interact with the digital world and the internet economy, and go on to build the Metaverse.

As part of our brand new Blockchain Economy franchise, YourStory and Web3 incubator Buidlers Tribe are thrilled to present the Top 30 Web 3 Innovations - a specially curated list of 30 promising, early stage startups in the blockchain segment.

The Top 30 Web 3 Innovations list will involve discovery, showcase and amplification of high potential, emerging innovators who are developing some of the most cutting edge protocols, apps and products for the future for a 3D, virtual world powered by an Internet of Blockchains.

"We have two simultaneously-running programmes. One is our core model where we provide long-term help to startups that require resources in building a successful business and raising investments. Our second initiative is BeliefDAO, where we provide Convertible Grants to founders who we believe can make it big, with no strings attached," said Raghu Mohan, Co-Founder, Buidlers Tribe.

Pareen Lathia, Co-Founder, Buidlers Tribe, added, "At Buidlers Tribe, we believe in open collaboration with the entire ecosystem. In our pursuit of a synergy, we've built a strong tribe of investors, founders and advisors who are here to guide the next generation of Buidlers in Web3. We are looking to give out 200+ BeliefDAO Convertible Grants this year, and in our pursuit of achieving this feat, we will be giving out grants to top five startups/buidlers in The Metaverse Summit 2022."

If you're an early-stage buidler, project founder or startup in the blockchain/crypto/DeFi/NFT/ancillary services segment, you can apply now by filling this form to stand a chance of being recognised as a Top 30 Web 3 Innovations project/company.

The deadline to apply for Top 30 Web 3 Innovations is March 5, 2022. Fill your application here.

The Top 30 Web 3 Innovations list will be unveiled along with a detailed report on all the selected projects in the cohort on March 26, 2022, which is the second and final day of YourStory’s The Metaverse Summit

The Metaverse Summit is a global, flagship Web 3 conference for connecting blockchain gurus, tech players such as startups and large enterprises, government authorities, IT leaders, tech entrepreneurs, investors and developers to come together to BUIDL for a decentralised future.

Why Top 30 Web 3 Innovations?

Over the last 10 years, we at YourStory have been presenting the Tech30 — our specially curated list of India’s top 30 early-stage tech startups.

The 300+ Tech30 startups including the likes of ﻿Freshworks﻿, ﻿Niramai﻿, ﻿Pixxel﻿, ﻿Innovaccer﻿, ﻿Chargebee﻿, and among others have, cumulatively, raised growth capital of more than $2 billion, helped create over 31,000 jobs, are totally valued at $6.8 billion+, and have attracted investments from more than 400 investors.

With YourStory’s foray into the blockchain and Web 3 space, the time has come to curate and build cohorts of 30 innovative, disruptive Web 3 startups that we are convinced have the potential to solve Web 3 problems at scale and define the future of the Metaverse.

Being at the forefront of reporting innovations and technological advancements in India, YourStory aims to help these startups achieve their dreams by giving them a platform to tell their stories, meet investors, collaborate with ecosystem experts and enterprises, raise funding, and take their startups to the next level.

