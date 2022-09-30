Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Uniswap Labs is in talks to raise $100M in the funding round at a $1 billion valuation: Report

By Prathiksha BU
September 30, 2022, Updated on : Fri Sep 30 2022 11:31:50 GMT+0000
Uniswap Labs is in talks to raise $100M in the funding round at a $1 billion valuation: Report
The startup is engaging with a number of investors including Polychain and one of Singapore’s sovereign funds.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Uniswap Labs, the developer of the ﻿Uniswap﻿, decentralised exchange (DEX) is in talks with investors to raise $100 million capital in the next funding round at a valuation of $1 billion. As reported by TechCrunch, the startup is engaging with a number of investors including Polychain and one of Singapore’s sovereign funds.


In 2019, Uniswap had raised $1.8 million seed round and later in 2020, the startup raised another $11 million in a Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).


In the earlier funding rounds, Uniswap was backed by eminent tech funds Union Square Ventures alongside crypto native funds like Paradigm and ParaFi capital.


Recent developments

Earlier this year in April, Uniswap Labs launched its venture capital unit focusing on Web3 startups developing consumer-facing apps, developer tools, and blockchain infrastructure.


As a result, Uniswap has joined a growing number of crypto-native businesses that are now formally committing funds to invest in other startups in the sector, such as DeFi protocol Cake and cryptocurrency exchange FTX.


Besides the launch of its venture capital unit, the company has also invested in 11 firms including Tenderly, LayerZero, MakerDAO, Aave, Compound Protocol, and PartyDAO.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon quietly acquired Kochi cashierless retail startup Watasale

BYJU’S rejigs its Direct-to-Consumer Sales Model

This Big Billion Days, Flipkart delivers unmatched value for first-time sellers, artisans and kiranas

Byju's last 6 months toughest in last 10 years, says co-founder-wife

Daily Capsule
Is moonlighting cheating?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BYJU’S rejigs its Direct-to-Consumer Sales Model

This Big Billion Days, Flipkart delivers unmatched value for first-time sellers, artisans and kiranas

ONDC announces launch of Beta Test phase in Bengaluru

Roposo to double live streamer base in next twelve months

Amazon launches livestream shopping in India

How YOLOREKT is changing the way people bid on cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other financial assets

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter