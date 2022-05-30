21K School is unlocking the potential of online schooling, delivering the Future of Education to children globally.

The education system is changing, with new personalized teaching and learning experiences that will change the face of education forever. Imagine a world where students are able to learn at their own pace instead of being conformist members in an assembly line-type environment? 21K School is spearheading this revolution of making transformational education available to children globally. Watch Santosh Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, of 21K school, and Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Co-founder & Director, sharing their insights and delving deeper into their visions for the school, how they are delivering the Future of Education, and its positive impact on the upcoming generations.