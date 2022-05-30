21K School is unlocking the potential of online schooling, delivering the Future of Education to children globally.

00:32:23
About the session

The education system is changing, with new personalized teaching and learning experiences that will change the face of education forever. Imagine a world where students are able to learn at their own pace instead of being conformist members in an assembly line-type environment? 21K School is spearheading this revolution of making transformational education available to children globally. Watch Santosh Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, of 21K school, and Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Co-founder & Director, sharing their insights and delving deeper into their visions for the school, how they are delivering the Future of Education, and its positive impact on the upcoming generations.

See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Abhilash Purushothaman of AppDynamics decodes the future of full-stack observability
00:30:11

Emerging technologies addressing the disparities in the healthcare domain
00:52:32

The role of reviewable energy and how the cloud is enabling organization to take the next leap in climate action.
00:11:54

TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 7: The acquisition playbook for growth and scale
00:22:55

Cloud and containerisation – the two Cs to agility and scale for startups
00:00:00

Hybrid work culture leveraging modern technology
00:19:22