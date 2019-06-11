EDITIONS
Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

Concept & Direction: Shivani Muthanna, Cinematography: Manoj Upadhyaya, Video Editor: Shlok Bhatt
If you live in today’s fast paced urban India, chances are you wish it was simpler to hire an electrician, plumber or even a beautician for personal services at home.

Our Maverick on this episode is someone who has converted this need and opportunity, that was otherwise tucked away in the yellow pages into one of India’s largest online service platforms. A disciplinarian with dogged perseverance, he’s focused on making urban lives more fulfilling and efficient in just a clap.

Abhiraj Singh Bhal along with his Co-founders, Varun Khaitan and Raghav Chandra launched Urban Clap in 2014. They are unabashed in admitting that it wasn’t a game changing idea, but have built a business by fixing a broken and fragmented industry. Today they service 6.5 lakh homes every month through 20,000 service partners with a presence in 10 Indian cities and Dubai. They hope to create a household brand in 5 years aiming to service 50 million homes through 1 million service partners. 

