Accelerating digital adoption to thrive in today’s world

Demand for digitally enhanced offerings are increasing and evolving at a faster pace than ever before. From automation, improved productivity, to enhanced product experience, digital adoption solutions are empowering product managers, business owners, employees, and software users. YourStory caught up with Vara Kumar Namburu, Co-founder & CPTO, Whatfix, to know more about the challenges businesses are facing in their digital adoption journey and how Whatfix is empowering them to maximise productivity and drive strategic goals.