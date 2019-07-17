EDITIONS

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

As the longest-serving head of any private bank, HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri is an example of how business leaders of corporate giants can compete with nimble-footed disruptors of the technology age and emerge winners.
In an exclusive interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri talks about his journey in steering HDFC Bank over the past 25 years to fight disruption in the industry and ride the digital wave to become India’s most valuable bank. The interview is interspersed with witty and insightful responses on questions ranging from the India opportunity, the need for job creation and support of startups, to others on life, leadership, and work-life balance. Read the full story here.

Related Stories

