AI-driven digital transformations for financial resilience

Saurabh Saxena, Site Leader and Vice-President (Product Development), Intuit India describes the digital accounting solutions company as a 38-year-old startup that believes in constantly evolving to create impactful financial solutions. In an engaging chat, Saurabh talks about how Intuit India is building new-age innovation systems that help customers be more confident about their money-related decisions, its artificial intelligence-driven capabilities and its plans to venture into omnichannel solutions.