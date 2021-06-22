After Myntra and Medlife, Ananth Narayanan is now looking to take India's D2C brands global with his new startup Mensa Brands. Watch his conversation with Shradha Sharma on the meaning of Mensa, Mensa's story till now and the future plans for the company.
Ananth Narayanan has a new goal: enable India's D2C brands to sell globally
