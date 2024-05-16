Dive into the world of construction innovation with Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO of ASBL, as he explores innovative ways to creating thriving urban spaces:Beyond Brick & Mortar: Urban Livability It's not just about buildings! Korupolu argues that cities should prioritise well-being and happiness for residents.Walk This Way: Walkable cities & communities Get your step in and connect with your neighbours! Walkable neighbourhoods and mixed-use zoning are essential for vibrant communities.Smart and Human: Rethinking smart cities Technology is great, but it shouldn't come at the expense of people. Korupolu advocates for smart cities designed with a human-centric approach.Sustainable cities, sustainable future Thinking long-term! Sustainability goes beyond the environment. Ajitesh explores how to create cities that are resilient, adaptable, and fair for all.Breaking the mould: Change is needed! Ajitesh tackles roadblocks to progress and calls for innovative solutions that prioritise outcomes over outdated regulations.Conceptualized By: Surya KannothProducer: Koushik B S